The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against a senior officer.
Reports are that female soldiers have come forward with allegations that they have been sexually assualted by the senior member.
In a statement Monday, JDF said preliminary investigations into the matter commenced as soon as the report was received.
“The Jamaica Defence Force has a robust sexual harassment prevention policy and treats with any breaches as a zero tolerance matter,” the army said.
It added: “Matters of this sensitive and personal naure are thoroughly investigated with due regard for the privacy and protection of the complainant.”
The JDF said, too, that as the investigations are ongoing, further comment in the public domain by the JDF is proscribed.
“The force has a track record of dealing with disciplinary breaches of any kind where persons are found culpable,” it said.
