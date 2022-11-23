After 15 years of distinguished service to its board of directors, including six years as chairman, Jeffrey Hall will be retiring from the board of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited (SGJL), effective December 9, 2022.

During his tenure on the Scotia board, Hall brought significant insight and expertise to the role while providing the management team guidance and support as the bank navigated the changing economic environment locally, the bank said in a statement.

Hall was instrumental in promoting strong corporate governance and risk culture throughout the bank and was an advocate for the bank’s role in supporting its customers and communities, especially during the last two years as the country faced the challenging effects of the global pandemic.

In commenting on his retirement, Hall said: “It has been an honour to serve on the Board of SGJL amongst such an esteemed group of directors. Scotiabank is an extraordinary institution, which has contributed much over its 133-year history to the development of the Jamaican economy and the lives of millions of individual customers. I have the highest confidence in the management and staff as they continue to drive the company forward and wish the bank continued success in the future”.

The board of directors, management and staff of Scotiabank expressed gratitude to Hall for his vision, stewardship and commitment to excellence and wish him well in his future endeavours.

With this announcement, the Scotia board appointed Anya Schnoor to succeed Hall as the Chair of SGJL.

Schnoor is a current Board Member of SGJL and is also the Executive Vice President for the Caribbean, Central America, and Uruguay region at Scotiabank.

In her executive role, Schnoor leads the development of the overall strategic direction for the bank’s personal, commercial, corporate, wealth, and insurance operations in the region. She joined Scotiabank in Jamaica in 2006 and has held progressively senior roles across the bank.

Schnoor’s experience in the financial services sector in the Caribbean spans more than 30 years in the areas of wealth management, insurance, and banking. She is also a member of the International Women’s Forum (IWF), an organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of women leaders. She has extensive directorship and stewardship experience in Jamaica, the Caribbean region, and internationally.

Commenting on her appointment, Anya Schnoor said: “It is my absolute pleasure to be appointed as Chair of the Board of Scotia Group Jamaica. I want to personally thank Jeffrey for his invaluable contribution over the past fifteen years and for helping to position Scotiabank for long-term success. I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow Directors and the team in Scotiabank to deliver strong value to our shareholders and customers and contribute to the growth and development of Jamaica”.