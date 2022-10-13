The contracts for Reggae Girlz’ head coach Lorne Donaldson and his technical staff have been extended for one year, until September 2023, by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

“The [contract] period takes into consideration the FIFA Women’s World Cup next July and the Olympic qualifiers next September and, therefore, runs from September 2022 to September 30, 2023,” the JFF said Wednesday in a news release.

It said all staff members have affixed their signatures to the contracts following negotiations.

The World Cup will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand and will mark the second time that Donaldson will be involved with the senior women’s team in a coaching capacity at the showpiece event. He was part of the coaching staff that led Jamaica to its first FIFA World Cup in 2019 when he served as assistant to Hue Menzies.

After returning to the Reggae Girlz’ setup in June following the resignation of Vin Blaine, Donaldson led the team to a second consecutive World Cup with just about a month to prepare for the qualifiers that were held in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the JFF said that it will, in short order, be looking to address the support staff.

“Other areas will be attended to also, including support systems and equipment that will enhance overall performance,” the Federation added.

The JFF also used the occasion to appeal to sponsors to come on board, while noting that it continues to “struggle financially”.

“We invite the public and the private sector to partner with us as we push to improve the level of football generally and women’s football in particular,” the JFF said.

It pointed out that the agreements reached with the technical staff, in addition to the preparation that will be needed for the Reggae Girlz to participate in the World Cup and Olympic qualifier by taking part in and staging international friendlies… are undoubtedly the largest investments the Federation has ever undertaken in women’s football.