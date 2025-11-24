BY NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 24, 2025: Tributes from around the world began flooding social media and news platforms this morning, Nov. 24, 2025, within minutes of the heartbreaking announcement that Jamaican musical icon Jimmy Cliff had passed away at age 81. The news came through an emotional Instagram statement from his wife, Latifa Chambers, who revealed that the reggae legend died following a seizure and pneumonia.

Jamaican singer, musician and actor Jimmy Cliff, his head back as he sings in concert, 1990. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over,” she wrote. “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career … Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.”

The message was signed by Chambers and their children, Lilty and Aken, who thanked the global community for embracing the man whose music reshaped reggae and carried Jamaica’s spirit around the world.

Global Leaders and Music Icons Pay Tribute

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among the first to respond, calling Cliff “a true cultural giant whose music carried the heart of our nation to the world.”

“Jimmy Cliff told our story with honesty and soul,” Holness stated. “His music lifted people through hard times, inspired generations, and helped shape the global respect that Jamaican culture enjoys today.”

International tributes poured in just as quickly.

UB40’s Ali Campbell honored Cliff as “a true foundation, a pillar of our music, and one of the first to carry reggae out into the world.”

Reggae group Inner Circle wrote: “We’re devastated. Today we say goodbye to our friend and reggae legend, Jimmy Cliff… Your legacy is eternal, brother. Rest in Power.”

A Monumental Career Rooted in Jamaican Soil

Born in St. James, Jamaica, in 1944, Jimmy Cliff’s rise began in Kingston under the guidance of producer Leslie Kong, who recognized the young singer’s raw talent. Cliff’s determination earned him early hits and led to his selection as one of Jamaica’s musical ambassadors to the 1964 World’s Fair in New York.

But it was his signing to Island Records later that decade that propelled him to international fame. His breakout hit, “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” soared to No. 6 on the UK charts in 1969, marrying upbeat ska with lyrics critiquing global injustice. That balance of joy, activism, and optimism became his trademark.

His anti-war anthem “Vietnam” drew praise worldwide, including from Bob Dylan, who called it the “best protest song” he’d heard.

“The Harder They Come”: A Cultural Earthquake

Cliff’s legacy was cemented in 1972 when he starred in The Harder They Come, playing outlaw Ivanhoe “Rhyging” Martin. The film became a cornerstone of Jamaican cinema, while its soundtrack—which included “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “The Harder They Come”—ignited global reggae fever.

In the U.S., the film’s 1973 release introduced millions to Jamaica’s music, language, and culture.

A Life of Reinvention and Global Influence

Cliff continued shaping music for decades. He toured the world, scored hits like “I Can See Clearly Now” from Cool Runnings, and collaborated with the Rolling Stones, Sting and Wyclef Jean. Bruce Springsteen popularized Cliff’s “Trapped” during his 1980s world tours, making it a concert staple.

Cliff won two Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and received Jamaica’s Order of Merit, one of the nation’s highest honors.

His 2022 album Refugees, created with Wyclef Jean, was his final studio project – an echo of his lifelong devotion to themes of struggle, hope, and liberation.

A Loss Felt Across Generations

The grief expressed today spans continents and genres – musicians, political leaders, activists and fans all mourning a man whose work shaped reggae’s global identity.

Jimmy Cliff leaves behind a towering legacy: over 30 albums, iconic film roles, and songs that defined an era and inspired millions. Yet perhaps his greatest contribution was the message woven through every track – a belief in resilience, unity, and the unstoppable power of the human spirit.

Rest in power, Jimmy Cliff. The world will hear your music forever.

Here is a flashback to some of his past performances.

Jamaican singer Jimmy Cliff performs on the set of a pop music television show in London circa 1970. (Photo by Ron Howard/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Jimmy Cliff at Circa 1980. (Photo by Maurice ROUGEMONT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Jimmy Cliff in 1986 (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Jamaican singer, musician and actor Jimmy Cliff, wearing a red jacket with yellow and green motifs, and his arms raised as he performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, 6th May 2000. (Photo by Leon Morris/Redferns/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jamaican singer, musician and actor Jimmy Cliff, wearing a red jacket with yellow and green motifs, and his arms raised as he performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, 6th May 2000. (Photo by Leon Morris/Redferns/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jimmy Cliff performs at the Wickerman festival at Dundrennan on July 25, 2015 in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns)

Jimmy Cliff performs on stage during Day 3 of Bestival 2018 at Lulworth Estate on August 4, 2018 in Lulworth Camp, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)