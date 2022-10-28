Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has declared that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration is not engaged in the practice of using the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as a political tool.

Speaking at the JLP St Elizabeth parish conference on Sunday, Chang said that using the police force in that way cannot result in attaining peace in the country.

“We [are] not using the police force as a political team,” he charged.

“You and I know that wi in politics long time. We know how it go! It used to be minister of national security almost a run the election for some party one time,” the government minister, who is also deputy prime minister, claimed.

“Police was used as tools of politics!” he suggested further, without substantiating his claims.

Chang also argued that using the police force in that way cannot achieve security.

Added the deputy prime minister: “You cannot get security that way, you cannot get peace that way, you cannot get peace without justice.

“Opportunity for our young people, yes, but we cannot treat security as a partisan political matter,” he said.

Chang, in noting that members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are from among the citizenry, said the working conditions of law enforcers needed to be significantly improved.

This, he said, the Government is working towards addressing.

“They are our police force, your police force, your friends. They are not strangers from abroad. They are Jamaicans who are seeking to maintain law and order.

“We have to give them decent working conditions,” stated Chang.