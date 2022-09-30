The International Women’s Forum’s “Suited for Success” project recently made a generous donation of business attire to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment’s Employability Programmes.

The gifts of professional clothing, which included dresses, suits, skirts, blouses, shoes, handbags, dress pants and ties were presented to Permanent Secretary Yolande Howard, during the handover, at the offices of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

In making the presentation, International Women’s Forum’s representative, Mrs. Roseanne Myers stated “The truth is that when you look good, you tend to feel good…the exterior is to give people an indication that you understand what it means to present your best foot and your best appearance first”.

Sixty participants of the Ministry of Youth’s Employability Programme to be “suited for success” thanks to International Women’s Forum.

The partnership was birthed with the objective of providing support to young persons preparing for interviews and their first jobs, and being appropriately “Suited for Success”.

Within the coming weeks, 60 participants will have the opportunity to browse through the catalog of clothing and be ‘suited for success’ as they attend job interviews and start their first jobs. The project will work with the Ministry’s Pathways Employability Programme and the partnered Prince’s Trust ‘Get Into’ and ‘Get Hired’ initiatives.