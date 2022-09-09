Joby Jay is here for the ‘Cool Breeze’
JMMB’s marketing head prioritises downtime to help boost efficiency
PM Rowley: This country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty
Young scientists benefit from Dr Joy Spence’s passion for charity
Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title
Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days
Arrest warrant forces Sandeep Lamichane to leave Tallawahs squad
Stacey McKenzie ‘Walk Camp’ positively impacts inner-city girls
Regional leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Singer-songwriter Joby Jay takes us to the beach for some Cool Breeze. (Photo: Contributed)
‘Cool Breeze’ is the newly released track from the Big Girl Ting songbird, Joby Jay, which shows a different side to the artiste.
The neo-soul eccentric singer-songwriter says this song has a very relaxing feel, and the plan was to transcend listeners to the closest beach or their favourite nature haunt.
“A feel-good song that will leave you swaying”, is what a statement from the Joby Jay team described the track as.
Cool Breeze, produced by Koastal Kings, will be released tomorrow, so now’s as good a time as any to stream the track.
You can find it on all digital platforms here.
“A clear heart and a pure mind, good friends and good vibes … Cool Breeze.”
