Javier Saade, appointed by president Joe Biden as Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations (Suministrada)

Washington D.C. – U.S. President Joe Biden announced this weekend his intent to appoint Puerto Rican Javier Saade, a financial expert, to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, which assists the U.S. Trade Representative. Saade is one of 14 individuals Biden appointed last to that advisory committee last Friday.