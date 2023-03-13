The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
lockFor Subscribers
Last congressional session, the President nominated him to an investment board, but he was not confirmed by the U.S. Senate
Javier Saade, appointed by president Joe Biden as Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations (Suministrada)
Washington D.C. – U.S. President Joe Biden announced this weekend his intent to appoint Puerto Rican Javier Saade, a financial expert, to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, which assists the U.S. Trade Representative. Saade is one of 14 individuals Biden appointed last to that advisory committee last Friday.
Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: