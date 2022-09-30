CEO Jamaican Teas Limited John Mahfood has been re-elected as president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

The decision was made at the JMEA’s annual general meeting held at the Liguanea Club in Kingston on Thursday. This would be Mahfood’s second year in the post.

Mahfood is an experienced business leader, with a wealth of knowledge on local and international retail and trade, mergers, and expansions. He is also an active philanthropist social commentator and passionate advocate on many issues that affect the productive sector and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, Mahfood reiterated his views on the manufacturing sector and the need to increase export, particularly into the CARICOM market.

The president also spoke about the continued labour challenges being experienced within the sector and urged employers to review wages and incentives to attract and retain quality workers.

He also highlighted recent development stemming from the Supreme Court ruling in Marksman Limited v NHT case, which has implications for expenditure related to contracted guards. He foreshadows that this ruling can set precedence for other contracted class of workers in other sectors, which will likely drive up the cost of production.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thwaites, Co-founder of Lubricating Specialties Company Jamaica, was elected as the new Deputy President, replacing Jerome Miles, General Manager of Rainforest Seafoods Limited, who did not seek re-election.

Robert Scott, General Manager of Lifespan, was elected Treasurer, replacing Thwaites.

Five director positions were available during the election, they were filled by Jerome Miles, outgoing Deputy President, unopposed.

The other four candidates have been re-elected unopposed as directors after completing a three-year term. They are. Kathryn Silvera, Director and Advertising and Marketing Manager, Sandra McCleish, Managing Director of Sankhard Co. Limited. Brett Wong, Managing Director, Coldfield Manufacturing; Richard Coe, Managing Director, Fleetwood Jamaica Limited/Orion Manufacturing.