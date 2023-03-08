Johnson’s Point Pharmacy Undergoes Renovations

St. John’s, Antigua, and Barbuda – (March 7, 2023) Dispensing services at the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) Johnson’s Point pharmacy is suspended with immediate effect to commence renovations and repairs of the facility.

This decision follows discussions between the MBS Executives and the Honourable Minister of Health, Sir Molwyn Joseph.

Beneficiaries who rely on the Johnson’s Point pharmacy services are encouraged to utilize MBS pharmacies located at All Saints, Browne’s Avenue, Clare Hall, Gray’s Farm, or on Nevis Street.

These locations are fully equipped to provide a combination of walk-in (same day) and prescription drop-off and medication pick-up services except Gray’s Farm, which offers same-day only.

MBS is also exploring alternative arrangements to ensure that beneficiary needs in the Johnson’s Point area are better met.

The public is advised to stay tuned to the media for updates on the progress of the alternative arrangements.

The government is committed to providing a safe and modern healthcare environment to all its residents.

