St. John’s Antigua, 2nd December 2022 – On Saturday 26th November 2022 the eight-person contingency from the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda returned home to Antigua from the federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.

The group which consisted of President Kamalie Mannix, Vice President Tanaijah Matthias, Public Relations Officer Kaiesha Joseph, Secretary Romario Hughes, Youth Parliamentarians Esquire Henry, Jahmaal Frederick, General Member Christal Percival and Advisor Mrs. Ramona Small traveled to the federation on Wednesday 23rd November to participate in an Inaugural Sitting of the Joint Youth Assembly on Friday 25th November between the NYPAAB and the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA).

During the 3-day trip, which was solely funded by private organizations and individuals – no support from government agencies, the Non-Profit youth organizations engaged in a series of activities.

To include Courtesy calls to the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Governor General House and Department of Youth Empowerment, visitation to the National Hero’s Park, radio interviews, an Inaugural Parliamentary Sitting, signing of the Joint Agreement Ceremony, and an island tour of Nevis.

The youths were able to meet high personals such as the Governor and Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Mr. Timothy N.J. Antoine and Dr. Valda Henry respectively, Senator and Junior Minister of Youth Hon. Isalean F. C. Phillip and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Youth Empowerment and founder of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

The meetings allowed the youths to table their concerns along with solutions toissues that affect them.

The creation of this formal relationship that happened in February of this year has already proven its goal in solidifying the mandate to advocate on issues important to youth while developing their skills and capacity.

Plans for the annual Joint Youth Assembly Sitting for the year 2023 will begin today.

