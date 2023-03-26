Governor says media incorrect that tensions set off a chain of events
CUC suing two people for unpaid electricity bills
Bryan hosts GOH dinner for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee
Work commences on new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side
Government monitoring Sargassum blooms
Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle
Changes to Health Insurance Commission
PR applicant appealing decision to refuse permanent residency
Unlocked cars targetted in recent increase of thefts from vehicles
Commentary: no confidence motion could destabilize Govt and economy
Cayman’s Jordan Crooks continues to produce great results overseas as he competes in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming championships being held from March 22 to 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Concerning his most recent success, Crooks won the 50 Yard Freestyle this week with a time of 18.32, finishing ahead of Josh Liendo (18.40) and Bjorn Seeliger (18.67).
Regarding his performance today (March 24), Jordan competed this morning in the prelims for the Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly.
Crooks’ fans can watch his remaining performances live using the below link:
https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/swimming-men/d1/live-updates-2023-ncaa-di-mens-swimming-and-diving-championship
The Governor pointed to issues he raised in Cabinet about amendments to the Gambling Act and Anti-Corruption Act that concerned him
The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure said that work has commenced on the new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side and is forecasted to be completed by August 2023.
According to a plaint filed with the Summary Court on March 22, 2023, CUC is suing two men, one of Moxam Road, George Town, and the other of West End Cayman Brac, for alleged non-payment of CUC bills.
At a dinner at Grand Old House last night, March 24, the Hon. Minister Kenneth Bryan and the Ministry of Tourism honored past and present Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee members for their
