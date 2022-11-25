Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win
Businessman holds a Quantum of local electronics market after 12 years
Private sector groups urge PNP to support SOE extension
Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
Iranian football player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
5 best finds at Hardwareandlumber.com Cyber Monday
60-y-o man booked for murder re chopping death of ex-spouse’s lover
Brazilian fans in Kingston celebrate victory against Serbia
Brazil fans in Kingston turned out in their numbers at a World Cup fan zone to rally behind the five-time champion in their first match of the Qatar World Cup against Serbia on Thursday.
With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Sele??o.”
A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory.
The tension at a World Cup fan zone at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica Headquarters on Waterloo Road was palpable as Serbia played an almost perfect game, holding off the Brazilians until the 62nd minute when Richarlison broke the deadlock as celebrations erupted among the Jamaican fans.
Richarlison made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. The striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.
Loop News videographer Marlon Reid was on hand to capture the moment.
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 Thursday at the World Cup.
