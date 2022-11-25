Jamaica Producers Group (JP) and Eppley Limited have formed Capital Infrastructure Group (‘CIG’) to invest in infrastructure projects across the Caribbean.

JP and Eppley will control and manage the joint venture as equal partners. The joint venture is funded by capital commitments from both companies and anchor investor NCB Capital Markets Limited.

JP and Eppley each own and operate significant infrastructure assets such as ports, energy and water projects.

The newly formed joint venture will enable both companies to increase the scale and scope of their future infrastructure investments.

JP and Eppley, through CIG, recently formed Rio Cobre Water Limited (‘RCW’) in partnership with Vinci Construction Grands Projects, a member of the Vinci Group, one of the largest construction groups in the world, operating in over 100 countries.

Meanwhile, RCW has entered into a public-private partnership agreement with the National Water Commission to design, build, finance, and operate a 15 million gallon per day water treatment plant under a 25-year concession.

Nicholas A. Scott Vice Chairman of Eppley Limited and Michael Shaw Chairman of the National Water Commission.

In speaking about the joint venture, Jeffrey Hall, CEO of JP remarked: “JP and Eppley each have strong track records of successfully deploying capital on behalf of their investors. We look forward to exploring new infrastructure investment opportunities together.”

For his part, Nicholas Scott, Vice Chairman of Eppley, commented: “Private sector investment in infrastructure can greatly benefit communities across the Caribbean while offering regional investors a stable, attractive source of income. Eppley is privileged to partner with JP to continue to build our infrastructure platform.”