Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15, in sections of at least seven parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Friday, October 14:

Clarendon

Ludlow District from 10am – 4pm

St Catherine

Pegasus Drive in Watson Grove, from 9am – 4:30pmDebbie Ave, Barbara Ave, Andrea Crescent, Tara Crescent, and Valerie Way from 9am – 5pm

St Andrew

Section of Federal Road from 9am – 5pm7 Miles, Shooters Hill, St Benedict Heights, Passion Gardens from 9:30am – 3:00pmBarbican Road and Grants Pen Drive from 9am – 5pmShort Cut District / Cavaliers from 9:30am – 4pm

Westmoreland

Woodsville from 9am – 5pm

Hanover

Cave Valley from 9am – 4:30pm

Manchester

Waltham to Lorraine Cottage via Slaughter House Road from 9:30am – 3:30pm

Portland

Craig Mill from 9am – 4:30pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Saturday, October 15:

Clarendon

Comfort Road Osbourne Store from 10am – 12pm

St Catherine

Williamsfield Bridge to Ham Walk from 8am – 5pm