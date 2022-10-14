‘Stop washing bloody clothes, locking guns,’ MP tells residents
Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15, in sections of at least seven parishes.
The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Friday, October 14:
Clarendon
Ludlow District from 10am – 4pm
St Catherine
Pegasus Drive in Watson Grove, from 9am – 4:30pmDebbie Ave, Barbara Ave, Andrea Crescent, Tara Crescent, and Valerie Way from 9am – 5pm
St Andrew
Section of Federal Road from 9am – 5pm7 Miles, Shooters Hill, St Benedict Heights, Passion Gardens from 9:30am – 3:00pmBarbican Road and Grants Pen Drive from 9am – 5pmShort Cut District / Cavaliers from 9:30am – 4pm
Westmoreland
Woodsville from 9am – 5pm
Hanover
Cave Valley from 9am – 4:30pm
Manchester
Waltham to Lorraine Cottage via Slaughter House Road from 9:30am – 3:30pm
Portland
Craig Mill from 9am – 4:30pm
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Saturday, October 15:
Clarendon
Comfort Road Osbourne Store from 10am – 12pm
St Catherine
Williamsfield Bridge to Ham Walk from 8am – 5pm
