A report of a domestic dispute between a Jamaica Public Service contractor and his girlfriend has landed the man in hot water with the law for allegedly stockpiling ammunition.
The response by the police to the late-night report on December 9 led to 37-year-old Junior Heron, who is from Lyssons, St Thomas, being charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition and stockpiling ammunition.
Reports are that about 11pm, a team of police officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute between Heron and his girlfriend in his community.
After making enquiries, a suitcase was seized and searched and an assortment of 21 rounds of ammunition, spent casings, and blank cartridges were found, the police said.
Heron was arrested and later charged after an interview on December 12.
His court date is being finalised, the police said.
