The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) notified the public that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee coins have been restocked and are now available for purchase.

Interested persons are asked to contact CIMA’s Currency Division in advance via phone at 244-1596 or 244-1520 to arrange purchase and collection.

The cost per coin is KYD$40.75, or US$50.00, and orders must be collected between Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Only cash payment is accepted.

Walk-ins are not permitted at this time.

CIMA also advises that there is a limit of 10 coins per customer, and orders will not be held or reserved.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee coins will not be restocked once sales have ended.