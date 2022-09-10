The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Judge dismisses 35 million dollar debt claim related to Midland Acres

West Bay road closures in effect from 6:00pm Saturday

From coast to coast: Weakened Danielle headed to Iberian Peninsula

Opinion: Cabinet Manual reveals weaknesses

Hurricane Earl approaches Newfoundland, Canada; strong winds expected

Miss World Cayman pageant postponed in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Cayman Islands Proclamation Ceremony set for Sunday

HSA reports two COVID-19 deaths

Life of queen honoured with 96 Royal Salute at Government House

Frequently asked questions and answers in wake of queen’s death

Saturday Sep 10

30?C
Cayman News

Claim relates to alleged guarantees made over a number of years related to loans to Midland Acres

Loop News

33 minutes ago

A claim by Rabsco Inc for a debt of USD$35,017,406, allegedly due to Rabsco Inc by the former managing director of Midland Acres, was tossed out of court recently.

This is according to a judgment delivered by the Grand Court on September 2, 2022.

Reason for dismissal

Based on the judgment, Rabsco Inc commenced proceedings on October 20, 2020 against the former managing director of Midland Acres claiming the sum of USD$35,017,406 as a debt due to Rabsco Inc.

The debt due was claimed by Rabsco Inc because the former managing director of Midland Acres allegedly gave guarantees that loans made to Midland Acres would be paid punctually.

However, the Grand Court judge dismissed Rabsco Inc’s claim saying that “Where the proper cause of action is a claim for damages, a claim for debt cannot be maintained.”

Rabsco’s Inc claim was therefore dismissed because it was framed as a “claim for a debt due” when it appears that it should have been framed as a “claim for damages”.

To elucidate the distinction between a “claim for a debt due” and a “claim for damages,” the Grand Court judge said:

They are distinct remedies with their own elements. In a claim for damages, there is no existing obligation to pay any amount: there is no debt due.

Damages become a debt due, not when the loss is quantified by the party complaining of breach, but when a competent Court determines that a party has committed a breach, assesses the quantum of loss and awards damages taking into account the various restrictions on recovery of damages, such as the requirement to mitigate loss.

“Rabsco’s claim falls to be dismissed,” the Grand Court judge concluded.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Judge dismisses 35 million dollar debt claim related to Midland Acres

Sport

Australia captain Aaron Finch to retire from ODI cricket

Cayman News

West Bay road closures in effect from 6:00pm Saturday

More From

Cayman News

DEH boss says residents will be prosecuted for untidy garbage bins

Richard Simms, Director of the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) made it clear at a Prospect community meeting last night that “If you don’t clean and keep and care [for] your properties, then

Cayman News

Health minister brings free health care services to Prospect

Minister for Health and Wellness, Sabrina Turner, announced Thursday night at the Seafarer’s Hall that she has now secured a partnership with Health City Cayman Islands to bring free health care servi

Cayman News

Grade requirements temporarily waived for scholarships

The Ministry of Education has announced a temporary waiver of grade requirements for students seeking to qualify for Education Council Scholarships to begin undergraduate studies in the fall of 2022 a

Cayman News

HSA reports two COVID-19 deaths

On Thursday, 8 September 2022, the Health Services Authority confirmed two COVID related deaths. Both individuals had several comorbidities. One individual was fully vaccinated (2 doses) while the oth

Cayman News

15-year-old Bracker participating in Regional Tourism Youth Congress

According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, 15-year-old Raeann Angeline Matute-Scott will represent the Cayman Islands at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands next week.

Lifestyle

Suicide: Understanding and spotting the signs

“Creating Hope Through Action”, the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day (2021-2023)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR