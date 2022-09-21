News

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.

A HIGH COURT judge has refused a request by a criminal defence attorney to abort or adjourn a trial before her in the San Fernando High Court.

On Wednesday Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds denied the defence attorney’s request on behalf of a man on trial for indecent assault against a minor.

The jury trial began on Monday, with jurors being empanelled at the Princes Town Family Court, which is being used to facilitate jury trials from San Fernando.

Prosecutors began their opening address to the jury on Wednesday and the taking of evidence will begin on Friday.

A statement from the Judiciary said Ramsumair-Hinds ordered the trial to proceed despite the defence attorney being in quarantine.

Newsday was told the attorney has not tested positive for covid19, but is a primary contact.

The statement said Ramsumair-Hinds directed the attorney to appear remotely, from his home, for the trial until his quarantine ends, in keeping with new practice directions which allow for cases to be heard in a hybrid mode, both electronically and in person.

The latest directions allow for hybrid hearings and provide an explanation for this type of hearing. At a hybrid hearing, not everyone has to be in the same courtroom at the same time. Witnesses or jurors can appear in a courtroom while judges, the accused and attorneys can appear remotely.

The Judiciary’s statement said it reinforced its commitment to improving access to justice and reducing delays by, among other things, using technology.

It also quoted Monday’s practice directions, in which the Chief Justice “reiterated that the Judiciary must seize the opportunity to use technology to reduce delays and further improve access to justice,” the statement said.

The practice directions said the Judiciary was committed to doing everything necessary to improve access to justice and modernising its operations. It also said it wanted to expand public access to services, creating options to make accessing justice more convenient while reducing the number of people having to physically visit a court building.

In March, practice directions allowed jury trials to resume after a two-year hiatus which was one of the measures to control the spread of covid19.