Supreme Court Judge, Justice Judith Pusey, has described the actions of an Indian businessman as having been deliberate and manipulative when he subjected a fellow Indian national to forced domestic labour, instead of as a jewellery store manager.

On Friday, Pusey said a fine would not suffice for Roshan Shegure, who was convicted of human trafficking last month, and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Shegure was also sentenced to five years in prison for concealment of travel documents.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Shegure’s wife, Danett, was fined $1 million or three years in prison for facilitating human trafficking.

In addition, Pusey ordered that the Indian victim be compensated in the sum of US$18,337 for his loss of outstanding income, pain and suffering, as well as the loss of a cell phone.

Prosecutors led evidence at the trial that Shegure offered the Indian man a job as the manager of his jewellery store.

However, when the man arrived in Jamaica, he was badly treated and was physically assaulted by the businessman.

The Indian man’s travel documents were also confiscated and all forms of communication with his friends and relatives were cut when his phone went missing.

The man was forced to do domestic duties in the household, including cleaning the house and preparing meals for the family.

He was also ordered to work in the jewellery store on occasions.

On a date in 2017, the man allegedly attempted to take his own life.

He managed to escape in May 2019, and report the matter to the relevant authorities.

During the sentencing hearing, Pusey said she found that Shegure took advantage of the victim and manipulated him (the victim) for his own personal gain.

“His conduct resulted in the near-death of the victim and untold emotional, psychological and physical scars,” she said.

The judge said for that, Shegure’s conduct must not only be punished, but the punishment must “act as a deterrent”.