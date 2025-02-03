News Americas, New York, NY, February 3, 2025: Caribbean Olympian, St. Lucia-born sprint star and Olympic 100-m champion Julian Alfred, delivered a stunning early-season performance on Sunday, setting a new national record in the women’s 300m at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston.

Alfred dominated the race from the start, blazing through the 100m in 11.83 seconds and the 200m in 23.18 seconds before powering to the finish line in an impressive 36.16 seconds. Her time shattered the St. Lucian national record and left her competitors trailing behind.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith secured second place in a personal best of 36.87 seconds, while France’s Emma Montoya finished third in 38.37 seconds.

Caribbean Athletes Shine Across Events

In the men’s 60m dash, Bahamian sprinter Terrence Jones showcased his speed, claiming second place with a season’s best of 6.57 seconds. He was narrowly beaten by American world champion Noah Lyles, who won in 6.52 seconds, while PJ Austin of the U.S. took third in 6.60 seconds. Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs finished fourth in 6.63 seconds.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards made an impact in the men’s 400m, clocking 46.49 seconds to finish third. Despite a strong first 200m in 21.12 seconds, Richards was overtaken by Americans Quincy Wilson and Will Sumner, who set personal bests of 45.66 seconds and 46.27 seconds, respectively.

Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford delivered a strong showing in the men’s high jump, clearing 2.19m to finish second on countback. He shared the same height as winner Vernon Turner (USA) and third-place finisher Luis Castro Rivera (Puerto Rico), both achieving season’s best performances.

Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton added to the Caribbean’s success, securing third place in the women’s 60m hurdles with a season’s best of 7.85 seconds. She finished just behind Americans Masai Russell (7.80) and Grace Stark (7.81), while Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent placed fourth in 7.92 seconds.