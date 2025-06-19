By Dr. Sheila Newton Moses



News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thursday, June 19, 2025: Juneteenth is not just a date. It is a declaration. A memory. A movement. It is the echo of freedom long delayed but never denied. It calls us to educate with intention, celebrate with purpose, and agitate with courage.

On June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas finally heard the words: “All slaves are free.” It was not just a military notice. It was a moral awakening. A thunderclap across time. A holy interruption in the silence of suffering.

But Juneteenth was never meant to be a resting place. It is a launch pad for transformation. A reminder that while the visible chains were broken, the invisible ones still demand our resistance. The struggle has shifted but not disappeared. The labor continues.

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught us, freedom is never offered voluntarily. It must be claimed with conviction. That is why we gather. Not to revel in nostalgia, but to ignite a deeper purpose. We are here to ensure that the story of emancipation is not frozen in the past but flowing into the future.

We must educate our communities with clarity and courage. The truth of history must be taught not edited. Let us teach not just the horrors of slavery but the brilliance of survival. Not just the chains but the creativity. Not just the pain but the power. Education is the first liberation.

We must celebrate because joy is our inheritance. From the drumbeats of West Africa to the jazz of Harlem to the steelpan of Trinidad and the poetry of the Bronx, our art has always been an answer to oppression. Our laughter has always been a language of resistance.

And we must agitate. Not out of anger alone, but out of principle. We must push systems that prefer silence. We must shake structures that prioritize power over people. Because progress does not come to the patient. It comes to the persistent.

The Caribbean American experience is a vital verse in this freedom song. Whether in classrooms or clinics, on stages or in senate halls, Caribbean minds and hearts have helped shape this nation. Their presence, their passion, and their pursuit of justice speak loudly through the legacy of Juneteenth.

Yet we face a new kind of bondage. One of exclusion through algorithms, division through data, and erasure through economic inequality. We must not merely react to the future. We must be architects of it. In a world of artificial intelligence and global economies, our communities must be builders of ethical systems, creators of inclusive innovation, and defenders of human dignity.

Let us not allow the brilliance of our ancestors’ fight to be dimmed by the distractions of a digital age. Let us not trade meaningful change for momentary visibility. Our time is now.

Juneteenth is not a passive holiday. It is a prophetic call. We are not just remembering freedom. We are reimagining it. For our children. For our communities. For our shared humanity.

So this is our pledge

Educate with boldness. Celebrate with pride. Agitate with purpose.

Let this be our anthem. Let this be our action. Let this be our offering to those who bled and believed, who dreamed and died, so we might walk in the light of freedom.

Happy Juneteenth. Let us rise and keep rising.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Sheila Newton Moses is a distinguished voice in global education, justice advocacy, and leadership strategy. As Group CEO of Moses and Company Consultant LLC and Manhattan International Group, and founder of CCFED (Caribbean Council for Economic Development), she brings together her expertise in policy, special education, and executive leadership to empower underserved communities through informed action and ethical innovation. She is the founder of SOFIE (Society of Friends in Education) and serves as an educational consultant and instructor based in Jersey City, New Jersey. A tireless believer in progress through purpose, Dr. Moses continues to champion a vision of equity, dignity, and possibility across borders and generations.