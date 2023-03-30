Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Barbados News
Rosemary Forde

13 hrs ago

Persons interested in registering their bands for Junior Kadooment and Grand Kadooment are advised to visit the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) website and complete the required registration form.

The NCF announced this in a statement on Tuesday, March 28.

Registration for Junior Kadooment will close on April 28, 2023 while registration for Grand Kadooment finishes on April 10, 2023.

