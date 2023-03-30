BOA honours sporting trailblazers
AccuWeather forecasts 11-15 named storms this Hurricane Season
Local businesses’ export capacity improved
CIBC FirstCaribbean offers career advice to female students
NUPW: Pay cave workers outstanding pensions
MTWW to fix fallen traffic light
Cynthia Forde’s turn to listen
New fire lit under ‘See something, say something’ call to Bajans
Persons interested in registering their bands for Junior Kadooment and Grand Kadooment are advised to visit the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) website and complete the required registration form.
The NCF announced this in a statement on Tuesday, March 28.
Registration for Junior Kadooment will close on April 28, 2023 while registration for Grand Kadooment finishes on April 10, 2023.
Deputy general secretary wants immediate action
US private forecaster AccuWeather expects this year’s hurricane season to be near-average with 11-15 named storms.
Of those named storms, one to three could become major hurricanes with top sustain
Goals from Thierry Gale and Tajio James helped Barbados to their first victory of the Concacaf Nations League
This time, the contestants were not just jetting off to the Gem of the Caribbean