A closing ceremony was held for a Junior Constable Development Course conducted at the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force Academy. The course which spanned over a month was geared towards provided Special Police Constables who were upgraded to the rank of Police Constable with training to better equip them to perform their expanded duties.

The rigorous training exercises covered areas such as Human Rights, Ethics in Policing, Customer Service, Investigations (to include Cybercrimes, Traffic Violations, Drug Matters and Serious Crimes), Crime Scene Management, Laws and Legal Procedures, Weapons Training and Drills.

On completion, the following individuals captured the top positions:

Best Pistol- PC 122 Taj Bradley Best Drills- WPC 290 Wenia Verneuil Most Outstanding- WPC 571 Michelle Daniel Best Instructor- PC 229 Forn Julien

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Crusita Descartes- Pelius, wishes to congratulate each individual on the successful completion of the course and urges each to continue to excel in their careers of service to the public.

