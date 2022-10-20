Confessed mass murderer Rushane Barnett was on Thursday given five life sentences by a Home Circuit Court judge who referred to the murders he committed as being beyond “adjectives and descriptions”.

Barnett will be eligible for parole after 61 years and eight months.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution was seeking to have Barnett remain behind bars for a minimum of 60 years.

The accused man pleaded guilty and was convicted on five counts of murder in July.

Barrett killed his cousins Kimesha Wright, 31, and her children Kimanda Smith, 15, Shara-Lee Smith, 10, Rafaella Smith, five, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon in June this year. They were his cousins.

On Thursday, Justice Leighton Pusey indicated early in his statement on the sentencing that Barnett would be given life in prison. He said what the court struggled with was how much time Barnett should serve before he may be paroled.

Justice Pusey said the murder is shocking even in a country such as Jamaica where murder is prevalent.

The judge, who struggled to find adjectives to deal with the matter, said that Barnett lacked remorse, and the nature of the crimes were few of the factor influencing the sentence.

Justice Pusey said that he hopes that Wright is being remembered as a good mother who struggled to take care of her children and for them to go to school and find time to run a shop.

He said, too, that he hopes the children will also be remembered for their dreams that they will never get to realise and baby Henry, whose relatives will not hear his words.