Massive fire at hardware on Hagley Park Road
JUST IN: Gunmen on bike kill motorist in New Kingston
Hennessy adds premium touch at Burna Boy in Jamaica concert
‘Miss Lee’ gone missing in Spanish Town
In The Spirit of Christmas: Children feted, tree-lighting returns
Longstanding feud leads to 17-y-o being charged with teen’s murder
Hospitals are not day-care facilities, says Tufton
JPS contractor on stockpiling ammo charge after domestic dispute call
Argentines flock to Qatar for chance to win the World Cup
Gunmen shot and killed a man while he was seated in his motor vehicle on Trinidad Terrace in the busy commercial district of New Kingston on Friday evening.
The incident happened at the height of commercial activities in the district, sending shoppers and workers scurrying for cover as gunshots rang out.
Reports are that a few minutes after 7pm, men on a motorbike pulled up along the man who was in a Nissan motor vehicle, and cut him down in a hail of bullets, before speeding off and making good their escape.
The police were alerted and shortly after, found the man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.
“About seven shot mi hear and mi just tek weh miself,” a bystander told a news reporter after the incident.
The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed the shooting incident.
More details are expected as the story unfolds.
