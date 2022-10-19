Be observant and be your brother’s keeper is the message from the six Jamaicans who received the Badge of Honour for Gallantry at the presentation of National Honours and Awards held on October 17, at King’s House.

It was the first in-person ceremony since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and was presided over by Governor-general, Sir Patrick Allen.

Heading the list was taxi operator Jeffery Bowen, who rescued a young boy, who is hearing impaired, from crocodile-infested waters on July 31, 2020.

Speaking with JIS News after receiving his award, Bowen said he was not expecting an award for his act of bravery.

“I didn’t expect [to receive] anything… I was just at the scene at the time, seeing this little boy in the water. It was night-time [and] other people were there [but] I realised that they were in fear of crocodiles in the water,” he recalled.

“[After] standing there and seeing him fight and struggle for so long… I decided I’m not going to let him die. He was a little child, so for me to leave him there like that… I couldn’t live with it,” Bowen said.

He shared that receiving the Badge of Gallantry gave him a “great feeling”, while he continues to live by the mantra, “Just have love for everybody”.

“Sometimes when things happen, instead of taking out your phone and recording, just try and give some assistance in any way you can. The person doesn’t have to be your family, but just love everybody and the whole of Jamaica will be better,” he added.

Another recipient, Winston Thorpe, found an injured policeman on February 15, 2022, who had a gunshot wound from the day before. He stayed with the injured officer until help arrived.

Governor-general Sir Patrick Allen (left) awards Winston Thorpe the Badge of Honour for Gallantry, for saving an injured policeman on February 15, 2022. (Photo: JIS)

Four co-workers who collectively aided in the rescue of a schoolgirl from being abducted on March 10, 2022, were also conferred with the award. They are Tanesha Brown, Junior Clark, Aselee Sutherland, and Cedesiha Williams.

While recalling the night of the abduction, Brown said her instinctive decision to help the victim came after noticing that the student was fighting with her abductor in the moving vehicle.

Governor-general Sir Patrick Allen (left) pins Aselee Sutherland with the Badge of Honour for Gallantry, at the presentation of National Honours and Awards, held at King’s House in Kingston, on October 17. (Photo: JIS)

“While she fought back, she opened the door and somehow, got her hands free, [and] I think both her feet were protruding out the door. Then [the car] made a sudden turn and the door closed, but we saw her feet just before it did. If she didn’t do that, it would’ve been a different outcome,” she told JIS News.

While noting their actions to help as the “right thing to do”, she said witnessing the abduction was close to home because she also has a daughter.

“Be your brother’s keeper. If you see something [suspicious], just act on it and if you don’t want to do anything, call the police, and they will,” she urged.

For her part, Williams said: “We’ve always [heard] along generations [that] it takes a village to raise a child, and I think we have to go back to that mantra”.

“We have to think about other people’s children, and if you see something happening, be your brother’s keeper. It does help,” she advised.

Meanwhile, Sutherland urged Jamaicans to “look out for the vulnerable, such as the elderly and children”.

“Too many predators are out there, so we have to keep our eyes open,” she encouraged.

Reflecting on her award, Sutherland said the recognition made her at a loss for words.

“I appreciated the fact that we [helped], and I must say that when we did, it had nothing to do with getting an award… after seeing that man [attacking] that child, the motherly instinct came up in me,” she noted.

During the ceremony, 221 outstanding Jamaicans were recognised for their service and significant impact on national life.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and officials, headed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and President of the Crown Council of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie.

