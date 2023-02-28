Minister with responsibility for Kalinago Upliftment Cosier Frederick says the crowning of Miss Adecia Burton as the 2023 Carnival Queen encapsulates to her people, what it is to be Dominican.

Miss Burton won this year’s competition among five ladies vying for the prestigious title and is the second person of Kalinago descent to have such a title.

Nadira Lando won that title in 2012.

Mr. Frederick himself a former teacher expressed tremendous pride to have known Adecia as an astute student excelling in her academic studies as well her involvement with the cultural and sporting development of the Kalinago people.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/240223Cozier001.mp3

Mr. Frederick says now more than ever there is need to have well rounded individuals to represent the country as ambassadors.

He emphasizes that for the Kalinago people it is more than just the pageantry but the development of an individual who can represent her people and country at the highest level.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/240223Cozier002.mp3

