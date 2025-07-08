By Keith Bernard

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, July 8, 2025: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s decision not to attend what would have been her first CARICOM Heads of Government meeting since returning to office sends an unfortunate and potentially damaging signal to regional partners.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar attend the Indian community programme at Port of Spain, in Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on July 03, 2025. (Photo by Indian Press Information Bureau/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community takes place in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from July 6th to 8th. Her absence from this significant gathering is more than a scheduling issue – it risks being interpreted as a lack of regional commitment at a time when strong Caribbean unity is urgently needed.

This is particularly troubling given the evolving situation surrounding the Dragon gas field project between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela. Once viewed as a critical step toward shoring up Trinidad’s natural gas supply, the deal has recently been declared “dead” by Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar herself. Sanctions, U.S. license uncertainty, and shifting geopolitical currents have made the project increasingly untenable. As a result, her administration has announced a new focus on building regional energy partnerships – with CARICOM members like Guyana, Suriname, and Grenada.

Against this backdrop, the CARICOM summit offered a timely platform to present this new direction, build trust, and rally support for a regional energy agenda. Choosing not to attend undermines both the message and the momentum. It suggests either ambivalence toward CARICOM’s value or a troubling preference for bilateral engagement over collective strategy.

If Trinidad and Tobago is serious about leading on energy matters in the region, then its leadership must be visible, active, and engaged in CARICOM. Presence at the table is not just symbolic – it is strategic.

One hopes this absence is not a sign of deeper disengagement.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Keith Bernard is a Guyanese-born, NYC-based analyst and a frequent contributor to News Americas.