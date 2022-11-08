Kay’s life got flipped turned upside down in a matter of months, but her support network is strong and has held her up from the day she got her breast cancer diagnosis.

from the time, we got this diagnosis, everybody was onboard

Loop spotted the Team Kay shirts in the sea of pink shirts during the recent FCIB CIBC Walk for the Cure and got to chatting with participant Dawn, but it was Carol, the organiser, who told the full story.

Carol said that about 45 persons turned up for the walk to show that they are in this fight and on this journey with their beloved Kay, who is in her late 30s.

She said that Kay got her diagnosis within the last couple of months and everything moved quickly from there. Kay got a double mastectomy and “it was difficult for her”. So Carol said that their group of “older sisters” decided that they have to find ways to rally around her and show her they care and are here.

Kay got the surgery recently so she was not present at the walk, but for her Team, each and every one of them meant they had to complete it for their Kay. The hot sun at first and pouring rain in between did not dampen them their resolve. Carol said, “soaking wet, no one complained. It was all about Kay.” She said the walk was “symbolic. We are doing this one step at a time.”

She’s like a baby sister. It was a shock to everyone’s system

In their group chat it is about eight women and “from the time, we got this diagnosis, everybody was onboard.” And in that statement, Loop understood that Kay truly is not alone, her diagnosis was theirs in the most important sense.

Carol said, “Kay is the youngest in our group. She’s like a baby sister. It was a shock to everyone’s system.” She explained that it is understood that cancer does not pick and choose and age does not matter, but this happening to their baby K showed that “life is precious and fragile and you have to celebrate every moment, and having a support system is key”.

Since Kay’s diagnosis, Carol said that something has stood out even more for her and their group – “Checking-in is most important.”

In addition to helping Kay in this current chapter of her life, Carol said that the group of “sisters” have now learned so much more about cancer and through the Cancer Support Services (CSS), they are becoming part of a wider network of supporters for persons diagnosed with various forms of cancer.

Carol said CSS has introduced Kay to a lot of people and now, “we get involved in these fundraisers to help others on this journey.”

Good News Day on Loop News is November 10, 2022.