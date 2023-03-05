Kingston College (KC) and Excelsior High retained the boys and girls’ titles at the 2023 Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.

KC won with 427 points from the 45 finals for their fifth straight victory in the boys’ championship, just 12 points ahead of Calabar High, which improved from third last year to finish second with 415 points.

JC, which finished a distant second last year, dropped to third this time around with 389.5 points. Wolmer’s High School for Boys (121), and Excelsior High (108) round off the top five.

It was a bigger victory margin in the girls’ section with Excelsior retaining their title by 93 points. Excelsior tallied 403 points from 45 events for their seventh straight victory, and Wolmer’s High School for Girls, who led after day one on Friday, finished second with 310 points. Immaculate Conception High School (280), The Queen’s School (193.5), and Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) (120.5) round off the top five in the female team scores.

On their way to championship honours, KC won 11 finals on Saturday’s second and final day including the closing event – the 4x400m relay.

It was an easy closing victory for KC as they got home well clear of JC and Calabar.

KC clocked 3 minutes 12.65 seconds (3:12.65) to confirm championship honours. JC got home in 3:15.15 for their second place and Calabar clocked 3:17.65 for third.

KC scored heavily in the relays. The North Street-based school secured 52 points from the five relay finals they contested.

In addition to the 4x400m relay victory, KC also secured the Class Three 4x100m title. They clocked 44.05 seconds for the victory while Calabar finished second in 44.31 and Wolmer’s third in 45.29.

JC claimed the Class Four title in 46.63 seconds while KC finished second in 47.03 and Calabar third in 47.82

The Class Two title went to Calabar in 41.46 while JC took Class One in 40.50 to add to their Class Four title.

Calabar also won the Boys’ sprint medley. The Red Hills Road-based school clocked 3:35.16 for the victory as KC finished second in 3:36.39 and JC third in 3:38.05.

KC dominated the 400m by securing three of the four titles.

Amal Glasgow of St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded a season’s best 47.27 seconds to capture the Boys’ Class One 400m title. JC’s Malique Smith-Band clocked a new personal best of 47.58 for second place while the other KC finalist, Marcinho Rose, was third with a season’s best 48.59.

Tahj-Marques White and Jordan Rehedul were the other 400m winners for the North Street-based school.

White clocked 48.82 seconds for a comfortable victory in Class Two while Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar High was second in 50.06 and Ainsley McGregor of Wolmer’s third in a personal best 50.42.

Rehedul claimed the Class Three title in a new personal best of 50.39 with the Calabar pair of Christopher Ellis (51.97) and Malik Gayle (53.70) second and third, respectively.

The Class Four title was won by JC’s Marko Callaghan in a personal best of 52.12 with Diwayne Sharpe of Calabar second in 53.38 and Enaharoo Lewis of KC third in a personal best of 53.51.

Calabar won two of the three sprint hurdles title.

Jahbarie Carby clocked 14.72 seconds to win the Class One 110m hurdles final. JC’s Joshua Edwards (14.93) and KC’s Amontae Wray (14.95) finished second and third, respectively.

Dijon Swaine claimed the Class Two 110m hurdles final in 14.62 seconds, just ahead of the JC pair of Javion Pladley (14.67) and Shakir Lewis (15.09).

KC dominated the Class Three 100m hurdles with a 1-2 finish. Timothy Purrier took the victory in 14.09 seconds with Jonathan Clarke finishing second in 14.30. Jahzi Walters of St George’s College claimed third in 14.78.

KC also had a 1-2 finish in the 5000m open

Ethan Gioko, who finished second behind JC’s Nicholas Power in the Class One 1500m on Friday, returned to win the 5000m open in 15:23.36, as fellow Kenyan Brian Kiprop clocked 16:31.45 for second. Kyle Bowes of Calabar was third in 16:34.88.

Michael Andre Edwards led home a JC 1-2 finish in the Boys’ Class Two long jump, with an effort of 6.84m as teammate Euan Young recorded 6.79 for second. KC’s Courtney Kinglock finished third with an effort of 6.72m.

In the Boys’ Class One high jump, KC’s Aaron McKenzie took the victory with an effort of 1.95m as JC’s Dorian Charles cleared 1.90m for second and Wolmer’s David Douglas 1.85, a personal best, for third.

In the Boys’ Class Two shot put, JC’s Denzel Phillips recorded a personal best throw of 15.88m for victory. KC’s Jaeden Williams (13.55m, a personal best) and JC’s Cleon Spence (12.58m) finished second and third, respectively.

Kobe Lawrence of Calabar easily secured the Boys’ Class One shot put title with an effort of 19.76m. It was a 1-2 finish for Calabar as Antonio Walker finished second with an effort of 16.30m. JC’s Josh-Ty Brown was third with 16.18m.

Immaculate Conception High School’s Joi-Anne Russell (left) and Excelsior’s Najhada Seymoure compete in the Girls’ Class Two 100m hurdles time final.

In the girls’ section, the top two teams – Excelsior High and Wolmer’s – shared 17 victories on the day.

Excelsior were dominant in the 400 metres by winning three of the four titles courtesy of Diandra Kelly, Breana Brown, and Oracesia Brooks.

Kelly shattered the Girls’ Class One 400m meet record of 55.24 seconds.

The 17-year-old Kelly secured the victory in a personal best 55 seconds flat to erase the mark set by Kelly Ann Downer of St Andrew High School for Girls in 2018. Clan Carty High School’s Tashsana Huie dropped a personal best of 56.46 for second while Hannah Charles of Wolmer’s finished third in 57.92, also a new personal best.

Brown clocked 56.71 seconds to take the Class Three title.

Immaculate Conception High School’s Kimberly Wright finished second in 57.20 while the other Excelsior finalist Janeila Williams finished third in 57.63.

Brooks secured the Class Four title with a 1:03.09 clocking as Abigayle Mills of Wolmer’s finished second in 1:03.60 and Ashley Barrett of Immaculate Conception High School, third, in 1:04.05.

Excelsior secured a 1-2 finish in the Class Two shot put. Gianna Clayton took the victory with a 12.93m throw while teammate Kahllah Bailey recorded a throw of 12.19m for second.

Wolmer’s won eight titles on the day including four in the relays.

The Heroes Circle-based school began its relay gold medal haul with victory in the Class Four 4x100m where the quartet clocked 50.94 seconds to beat Excelsior (51.73) and Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) (52.76).

Wolmer’s also won the Class One and Class Three finals.

In Class One, Wolmer’s secured the crown in 47.74 and in Class Three they clocked 47.63 for the victory.

There was a 1-2 finish for Wolmer’s in Class Three long jump. Natrilla Campbell turned in a personal best effort of 5.59m for the victory while Zonya-Camay Sterling finished second with an effort of 5.38m. Rajana Prince of Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) ended third with an effort of 5.24m.

Wolmer’s produced two sprint double winners in Natrece East and Mickayla Gardener.

East produced a season’s best 24.68 seconds to win Class Three 200m to add to the 100m title she won the previous day. The Excelsior pair of Breana Brown (25.11) and Janelia Williams (25.22) finished second and third, respectively.

Gardener secured the Class One 100-200 double. Following her 100m victory on Friday, Gardener returned to take the 200m title in 24.69 seconds. She led home the Excelsior pair of Diandra Kelly (25.10) and Mikela Coombs (25.52).