Defending champions Kingston College (KC) continued their good early season form with a convincing 3-0 win at Calabar High on matchday 14 of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.

KC with their fourth consecutive win consolidate the top spot in Group A with maximum 12 points, two ahead of Waterford High, which won 5-0 at Meadowbrook High to move to 10 points.

St George’s College are third with nine points as they brushed aside Ardenne High 3-0.

KC, having whipped Calabar 5-1 at Sabina Park on the opening day of the season on September 10, went to Red Hills Road and delivered another spanking victory with Dujuan “Whisper” Richards scoring all three goals.

The striker scored in the 20th, 33rd, and 49th minutes, three clinical strikes of the highest order.

First, he collected a ball just inside the box and was allowed to turn and fired a lethal left-footer past goalkeeper Ramiesh McKoy.

Richards doubled KC’s advantage by shrugging off the last defender and again beating the advancing goalkeeper. He saved the best for last with a thunderous shot from 35 metres that whistled past a bewildered McKoy in goal and rattled the back of the net.

“I am happy for the three points,” said KC coach Raymond Watson. “Three goals, three points, and you couldn’t ask for more as we created a lot of chances, and defensively I thought we were ok so I am very pleased.”

Calabar coach Andrew Price said his team played well despite the defeat.

“I think it’s a much-improved performance than it was in the first game and I thought we played well,” said Price. “I think the difference in the game was their talisman, he is a quality player and we should have played much closer attention to him, we gave him too much room, and a player of that quality you can’t give him that type of room.”

Over in Group B, Jamaica College (JC) secured the day’s biggest victory by whipping St Mary’s College 10-0 in their return-leg fixture to regain the top spot through goal difference over St Catherine High. Both teams are on 13 points.

JC have now scored 23 goals against St Mary’s College as the 30-time champions won 13-0 on matchday one.

Cedar Grove Academy secured their first win in schoolboy football with an upset 2-1 victory over the visiting St Jago High.

St Jago remained in third spot with six points.

In Group C, Haile Selassie clipped Charlie Smith 2-1 and took a stranglehold on the group with 13 points, two points ahead of Charlie Smith in second spot.

Edith Dalton James, which drew 1-1 with Bridgeport High, are third on six points.

Jonathan Grant defeated Dunoon Technical 3-1 to consolidate second spot in Group D with 10 points.

St Andrew Technical High School lead the group with 13 points.

Excelsior High clipped Kingston High 2-1 in Group F to be on 13 points two ahead of Campion College, which edged Clan Carthy High 1-0.

Saturday’s results

Group AArdenne 0 St George’s College 3Calabar 0 KC 3Meadowbrook 0 Waterford High 5

Group BCedar Grove Academy 2 St Jago High 1St Mary’s College 0 JC 10

Group CCharlie Smith 1 Haile Selassie 2Bridgeport High 1 Edith Dalton James High 1Vauxhall High vs Tivoli High

Group DDunoon Technical 1 Jonathan Grant 3Spanish Town High vs Tarrant High at Prison OvalSTATHS vs Norman Manley High

Group EHydel vs Papine at Duhaney ParkKingston High vs Mona High

Group FClan Carthy High 0 Campion College 1Jose Marti vs Cumberland HighKingston Tech 1 Excelsior High 2