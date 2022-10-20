KC blank Waterford 2-0; St George’s College, Ardenne also secure wins
Ronaldo not needed as Man United show promise in EPL win
Joel Andem’s son freed of drug charges
Man seen in video punching schoolgirl charged
Decline in unemployment continues – STATIN
Man goes to purchase item, gunned down
Mom injured in St Mary house fire that killed 4-y-o dies
Entrepreneur makes it her business to build future critical thinkers
St Lucia cops investigating gun incident at Skillibeng-headlined show
42 minutes ago
St George’s College’s Brian Burkett comes under pressure from two Calabar High players during a Group A ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup game at Calabar on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Burkett scored two goals to lead his team to a 4-0 victory. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Defending champions Kingston College (KC), St George’s College, and Ardenne High all scored victories in the penultimate round of preliminary round games in Group A of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Wednesday.
KC won 2-0 at Waterford High courtesy of a double strike from Nashordo Gibbs who took his goal tally to nine from nine games. It was KC’s eighth win in nine games and they remained atop the group with 24 points.
St George’s College won 4-0 at Calabar High, a victory that puts them level with North Street neighbours KC on 24 points but second on goal difference.
The diminutive but prolific Brian Burkett grabbed two goals and took his tally to 14 for the season from nine games. Joshua Jackson with his sixth goal and Matthew Spence also got on the score sheet.
In the third Group A game, Ardenne High registered their first win of the campaign whipping Meadowbrook High 3-0 to be on five points in fifth position while Meadowbrook, on a point, will end the competition at the bottom of the six-team group.
Wednesday’s results
Group BArdenne 3 Meadowbrook 0Calabar 0 St George’s College 4Waterford 0 KC 2
Thursday’s games (Home teams named first)
Group CCharlie Smith vs Vauxhall High at Arnett Gardens ComplexEdith Dalton James High vs Haile Selassie High Tivoli High vs Bridgeport High
Group FClan Carthy High vs Jose Marti High at Alpha InstituteCumberland High vs Kingston TechnicalExcelsior High vs Campion College
All matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm.
More From
Joined high school students from around the world in Geneva, Switzerland for Olympic-style event
Two of Jamaica’s top sportswomen – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were on Monday conferred with national honours during the annual National Awards Ceremony held on the lawns of King’s H
A high alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shontoya Martin of Beckford Close, Banister District, Old Harbour in the parish of St Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, October 16.
She is
Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls continued to dominate the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston by whipping Antigua 80-23 on day four of the tournament on Wedn
Twenty-nine-year-old Monique Doyle of Spring Village, Bushy Park, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, October 15.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 fee
A Jamaican who rose through the ranks of the British Army to become the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in the elite unit responsible for protecting the late Queen was recently cleared of a plot to s