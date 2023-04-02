Kingston College’s (KC) Kenyan duo, Ethan Gioko, and Brian Kiprop claimed first and second place in the Boys’ 5000m open on the fifth and final day of the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The one-two finish awarded KC 16 points, positioning the defending champions to secure their third title in four years and 34th overall.

After the race, KC moved to 294 points, 61 points clear of Jamaica College in second place with 233.

Gioko won the race with ease, finishing in 15 minutes 25.64 seconds (15:25.64), while Kiprop came in second with a time of 16:11.61.

Kyle Bowes from Calabar completed the podium, finishing third in 16:12.09.

The victory followed up his fourth-place finish in the Class One 1500m final on Wednesday. That race was won by Gioko’s teammate Ainsley Campbell.