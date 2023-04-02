Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

KC crush JC to win 34th Champs title

Hydel dethrone Edwin Allen to win first Champs title

Police inspector dies suddenly; JCF members left in shock

KC cruising to Champs glory after Kenyans dominate 5000m

Champs 2023: Alana Reid reigns supreme with sprint double

Edwin Allen dominate 800m to open up a 29-point lead

Gabriel Jesus ends drought as Arsenal beat Leeds 4-1 in EPL

LIVE BLOG: Action-packed Champs 2023 finale

Man on motorcycle held with imitation firearm

7-y-o Nyla passes away after battle with cancer

Sunday Apr 02

21?C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Kingston College’s Ethan Gioko after his easy victory in the Boys’ 5000m Open on the final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 1. 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Kingston College’s (KC) Kenyan duo, Ethan Gioko, and Brian Kiprop claimed first and second place in the Boys’ 5000m open on the fifth and final day of the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The one-two finish awarded KC 16 points, positioning the defending champions to secure their third title in four years and 34th overall.

After the race, KC moved to 294 points, 61 points clear of Jamaica College in second place with 233.

Gioko won the race with ease, finishing in 15 minutes 25.64 seconds (15:25.64), while Kiprop came in second with a time of 16:11.61.

Kyle Bowes from Calabar completed the podium, finishing third in 16:12.09.

The victory followed up his fourth-place finish in the Class One 1500m final on Wednesday. That race was won by Gioko’s teammate Ainsley Campbell.

Related Articles

Sport

April 1, 2023 08:52 PM

Sport

April 1, 2023 04:09 AM

Sport

March 30, 2023 11:25 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

KC crush JC to win 34th Champs title

Sport

Hydel dethrone Edwin Allen to win first Champs title

Jamaica News

Police inspector dies suddenly; JCF members left in shock

More From

Jamaica News

7-y-o Nyla passes away after battle with cancer

Nyla Simpson, the seven-year-old whose mother appealed for help to raise funds as she battled Stage 4 Wilms tumour, has passed away.

She died on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness to share the mos

Sport

KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation

Kingston College’s Nicardo Clarke has been suspended from the ongoing ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships after a confrontation with Calabar’s Khamani Gordon.

The decision wa

Sport

Alana Reid untouchable in 200m semis

Hydel High’s Alana Reid has soared through to the final of the Girls’ Class One 200m final at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships.

The 18-year-old 100m champion threw

Sport

KC cruising to Champs glory after Kenyans dominate 5000m

Kingston College’s (KC) Kenyan duo, Ethan Gioko, and Brian Kiprop claimed first and second place in the Boys’ 5000m open on the fifth and final day of the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athlet

Sport

Champs 2023: KC increase lead, Edwin Allen girls surge ahead

Kingston College (KC) have inched closer to their third title in four years and 34 overall at the end of the fourth and penultimate day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships at the Na

Sport

Champs 2023: Alana Reid reigns supreme with sprint double

Alana Reid completed an impressive Class One sprint double on Saturday, winning the 200m gold in 23.08 seconds at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR