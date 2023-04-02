Kingston College (KC) clinched their second consecutive and 34th overall title at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships on Saturday night at the National Stadium.

The North Street-based team amassed a total of 366 points, convincingly defeating 22-time champions Jamaica College (JC) by 67 points. JC, who won the championship in 2021 but were unseated by KC the following year, finished with 299 points. Calabar High (207), St Jago High (118.5), and St Elizabeth Technical High School (116) completed the top five.

KC secured the title long before the final event, and celebrations reached a fever pitch when Kenyan duo Ethan Gioko and Brian Kiprop claimed first and second place in the Boys’ 5000m open.

After the 5000m open, KC had a 61-point lead over JC in second place with 233 points.

Gioko won the race effortlessly, finishing in 15 minutes 25.64 seconds (15:25.64), while Kiprop came in second with a time of 16:11.61. Calabar’s Kyle Bowes finished third, completing the podium in 16:12.09.

KC entered the final day in control, with a 30-point advantage, and increased it by three points after outscoring JC 17-14 in the first set of finals, which was the 800 metres.

KC continued to dominate thereafter, securing 28 points to JC’s 16 in the 200m finals. They also dominated the sprint hurdles, taking 26 points to JC’s nine. KC picked up 30 points to JC’s six in the sprint relays.

Jaquan Coke led KC to an impressive victory in the medley relay over JC. KC finished in 3:26.98 to earn 12 points, while JC secured 10 for second place, finishing in 3:31.59. Titchfield placed third with a time of 3:30.95.

JC closed the championship with a rare victory over KC in the Boys’ 4x400m relay open. Kemario Bygrave anchored JC home in 3:09.31. Edwin Allen (3:10.09) and KC (3:11.46) finished second and third, respectively.

KC, who won their first Boys’ Championship title in 1937, are the most successful team in the competition’s 112-year history.