Jamaica College’s Kevaughn Wilson (left), son of former national player Kevin Wilson, celebrates with a teammate after scoring his team’s second goal during the first semifinal match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition against Mona High at the National Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).
A new champion will be crowned in the urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition after St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) defeated Kingston College (KC) 3-2 in their semi-final game at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.
STATHS will now face Jamaica College (JC) in the final after the Old Hope Road-based school – the winningest team in the competition with 30 titles – defeated Mona High 2-1 in the first semi-final.
It will be the third time in five years that STATHS and JC will contest the final, having previously met in 2017 and 2019. JC won those two finals.
It was two exciting games and in the curtain raiser, Mona High playing in their first-ever semi-final struck early through Donhue Mitchell in the sixth minute.
But JC roared back as Tarick Ximines turned Mona’s Dante Peralto inside out and rammed home in the 30th minute before Kevaughn Wilson calmly converted a 58th-minute penalty to give JC the victory.
In the feature encounter, Sakeone Satchell gave STATHS a ninth-minute lead with a beautiful long-range effort that beat goalkeeper Tajarie Lee.
Another wonderful strike in the 25th by right back Rashaun Frankson whistled past the KC custodian although he could have done better.
Nashordo Gibbs reduced the deficit for KC in the 31st minute tapping home following good work from Dujuan Richards. But STATHS were relentless and they notched their third goal in the 65th minute from Dwayne Atkinson III — who is the younger brother of former KC player Dwayne Atkinson II — now at Cavalier FC.
The prolific Richards gave KC a little glimmer of hope for a famous comeback weaving his way past several players and slotted home in the 90th minute. It was his 26th goal in a remarkable season.
With six minutes of time added on, STATHS held on for yet another famous win and ended KC’s hopes of retaining their title.
