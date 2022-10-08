While Waterford High lost ground in the Digicel/ISSA Manning Cup with their 2-2 draw with Calabar High on Friday, defending champions Kingston College (KC) and former champions St George’s College took control of Zone A with identical 9-0 wins over Ardenne High and Meadowbrook High, respectively.

KC maintained their perfect record, winning their sixth straight match to be on top of the zone with maximum 18 points.

Their North Street neighbours, St George’s College, with their fifth win from six games, are in second spot on 15 points and are four points clear of Waterford High.

KC are on the verge of securing their spot in the second round, holding a seven-point advantage over the third-placed team Waterford, and with four sets of games remaining, would have to lose three of their last four games to fail to advance to the second round.

KC’s talisman Dujuan “Whisper” Richards continued to make noise with two more goals, bringing his tally to 12 from six games. He came off the bench for the last eight minutes and scored twice.

Nashardo Gibbs also scored twice, while Romario Campbell, Akeem Weir, Jaheem Johnson, Damaine Smith, and Mario Swaby completed the rout. KC have now scored 29 goals while conceding two.

Meanwhile, in the lone Zone B match, St Catherine High hammered the hapless St Mary’s College 10-0 and joined Jamaica College (JC) atop the group with 16 points.

However, JC remained in the pole position with a superior goal difference of 33 compared to St Catherine’s 23. Both teams are seven points clear of third-placed St Jago High on nine points and are well on their way to the second round.

After six games, of the 36 schools in the Manning Cup, St Catherine High remains the only team not to concede a goal.

The competition continues on Saturday with three games in Zone D. Group leaders STATHS, on 17 points, travel to Jonathan Grant High, who are on 16 points, in a top-of-the-table clash.

Norman Manley High, on 10 points, will host Spanish Town High, while fourth-placed Dunoon Park Technical, on six points, will host bottom-placed Tarrant High, who are on three points.