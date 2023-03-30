Kingston College’s (KC) Bouwahjgie Nkrumie broke the Boys’ Class One 100m record in a stunning semi-final effort at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Nkrumie, the 2022 World Under-20 silver medallist, powered home in 10.08 seconds to break Zharnel Hughes’ mark of 10.12 set in 2014.

While most athletes aim to conserve their energy in the semi-final, the 19-year-old Nkrumie held nothing back, a day after he clocked 10.51 in the heats.

The final is scheduled for later at 8:55 pm.

Tramaine Todd from St Elizabeth Technical was the quickest qualifier in Class Two, finishing with a time of 10.51 seconds.

In Class Three, Joshua Spence of KC took the top qualifying spot with a time of 10.94.

Alana Reid of Hydel High was the fastest runner in the Girls’ Class One 100m semifinals, clocking in at 11.16 seconds. The 2022 World Under-20 bronze medalist won her race convincingly, with Tonie-Anne Forbes from Edwin Allen High finishing second with a time of 11.51 seconds, followed by Kamaria Knight of St Catherine High in third place with 11.55 seconds.

Serena Cole, the 2022 World Under-20 silver medalist from Edwin Allen High, secured the second-fastest qualifying time with a finish of 11.17 seconds. Petersfield High’s Alexis James, the 2022 World Under-20 100m hurdles runner-up, came in third in her heat with a time of 11.48 seconds, which was the third-fastest time in the semifinals. Mickayla Gardener of Wolmer’s finished third in her heat with a time of 11.59 seconds, earning her the final automatic qualifying spot.

Abigail Wolfe of Holy Childhood High had the fastest qualifying time in Class Two with 11.59 seconds. Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High leads Class Three with a time of 11.63 seconds, while Kayla Johnson of Immaculate is the top qualifier in Class Four with a time of 12.11 seconds.