Keemo Paul

Guyanese and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul is excited to get going in the 2023 South Africa T20 League. The 24-year-old Guyanese, who landed in South Africa on Friday, will play for the Durban Super Giants in the SA T20 League.

“Finally in South Africa, after some pretty long flights. I am excited to be here, my first time here, first time part of the Super Giants family, and I cannot wait to get started. (To the fans), see you guys soon,” Paul said.

In addition to Paul, Guyanese Romario Shepherd would feature in the SA T20 League. The tournament begins on January 10, and runs until February 11, with a break of one week between January 24 and February 2, in order for the bilateral ODI Series between South Africa and England to take place.

West Indians Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Johnson Charles and Ramon Simmons would also be playing in this league.

This tournament has received a lot of media attention and scrutiny, with all six teams owned by IPL franchise owners. The opening fixture of the tournament will be played between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals.

This tournament has attracted many top players from around the world, including Jos Buttler of Paarl Royals and Rashid Khan of MI Cape Town.

Jofra Archer is also among the big names to be featured in this tournament, the final of which would be played on February 11 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The six competing teams are: MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Joburg Super Kings, and Durban Super Giants.

Below are the full squads:Durban Super GiantsKyle Abbott, Matthew Breetzke, Johnson Charles, Quinton de Kock, Akila Dhananjaya, Simon Harmer, Jason Holder, Christian Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Dilshan Madushanka and Junior Dala.

Johannesburg Super KingsNandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, George Garton, Lewis Gregory, Reeza Hendricks, Alzarri Joseph, Janneman Malan, Aaron Phangiso, Caleb Seleka, Romario Shepherd, Malusi Siboto, Maheesh Theekshana, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

MI Cape TownZiyaad Abrahams, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Waqar Salamkheil, Odean Smith, Olly Stone and Rassie van der Dussen.

Paarl RoyalsFerisco Adams, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe, Obed McCoy, Imraan Manack, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas and Codi Yusuf.

Pretoria CapitalsEathan Bosch, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Will Jacks, Josh Little, Marco Marais, Kusal Mendis, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt and Shaun von Berg.

Sunrisers Eastern CapeTom Abell, Marques Ackerman, Ottniel Baartman, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Jordan Cox, Junaid Dawood, Sarel Erwee, James Fuller, Aya Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Jordan Hermann, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Adam Rossington, Jon-Jon Smuts and Roelof van der Merwe.