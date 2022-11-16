Keith Duncan, president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and co-chair of Project STAR, will be among eight distinguished speakers scheduled for the Global Leadership Summit on November 17. Duncan will address the summit on the theme “Voice Your Vision” and is expected to speak on the latest initiative of the PSOJ – Project STAR, which is a collaboration with the PSOJ and the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Project STAR aims to reduce violent crime in communities through employment opportunities and improved police-community relations.

The Global Leadership Summit is an international leadership summit held annually for the past 27 years across more than 900 sites in 135 countries worldwide, spanning over 60 languages.

Each year the summit engages over 400,000 leaders in a journey of growth and development. Some of the participants are from Canada and other regions, such as Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

The event’s academy of speakers has seen some of the best in the global world on the stage of the Global Leadership Network, such as veteran Jamaican journalist John Maxwell, TD Jakes, Carla Harris, Simon Sinek, (the late) Colin Powell and Horst Schulze.

The Global Leadership Summit will be streamed virtually via the Big Marker platform and aims to attract an audience of approximately 1,000 leaders from across Jamaica, including corporate leaders, religious leaders, youth leaders and influencers.