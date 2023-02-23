Kenworth Charles has been found guilty of murder in the death of Fitzroy Robins.

A jury returned the guilty verdict following two hours of deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

He will be sentenced on March 22.

Charles was accused of stabbing Robins several times about his body during an altercation in Villa.

The incident happened around 11:45 pm on July 24, 2020 and had reportedly followed a previous dispute between them.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]