Young People in Business: Kerry-Ann Aiken
Entrepreneurship has been on the cards for Kerry-Ann Aiken from day one.
For Aiken, it was only natural for her to operate a business, having seen both parents run their own.
She currently operates KW Bloombox, a gift shop based at the Progressive Shopping Centre on Barbican Road in Kingston.
The welcoming, sizeable storefront boasts local and imported items, plants and floral arrangments, giving customers a large pool of gift options.
Aiken first operated the business from a third bedroom in her home before officially opening a storefront in December 2020.
She later found a larger space to meet the demands of her growing customer base, which includes corporate clients.
Watch the video by Richard Baker for details of Aiken’s business story.
More From
