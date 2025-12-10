News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 10, 2025: Trinidad and Tobago’s globally acclaimed Kes the Band will kick off 2026 on one of the world’s most prestigious stages, headlining Jazz at Lincoln Center’s highly anticipated Unity Jazz Festival on January 8-9, 2026. The group, led by frontman Kees Dieffenthaller, will bring their signature “Creole Soul” sound – infused with soca, calypso, reggae, and contemporary Caribbean rhythms – to the Rose Theater in Manhattan for an unforgettable celebration of music and culture.

FLASHBACK – Kes the Band frontman Kees Dieffenthaller performs energetically on stage in a white suit, bringing Caribbean “Creole Soul” vibes to a live audience. The performance highlights the dynamic stage presence that Kes will bring to Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Unity Jazz Festival on January 8–9, 2026. (Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

The two-night festival marks a major moment for Caribbean representation in international jazz programming, pairing Kes with award-winning Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles, who will join the band for a set that blends jazz improvisation with island energy.

Billed as “winter’s hottest jazz festival,” the Unity Jazz Festival transforms every performance space inside Jazz at Lincoln Center into a multi-stage musical journey. Audiences can choose between exclusive access to the Kes and Friends concerts or explore dozens of performances throughout the halls featuring rising stars, jazz veterans, and global innovators.

Kes & Friends: A Caribbean Explosion At Lincoln Center

Kes will headline two shows:

Thursday, Jan. 8 – Rose Theater

Friday, Jan. 9 – Appel Room

Both concerts are included in the All-Access Pass, which guarantees assigned seating for the Kes performance while providing full access to all festival activity on the selected night.

For Kes, known internationally for hits like “Hello,” “Savannah Grass,” and “Mental Day,” the Lincoln Center appearance represents a fusion of Caribbean soul with the improvisational essence of jazz—a meeting point of cultures and genres in one of the world’s greatest performing arts venues.

Trumpeter Etienne Charles, celebrated for weaving Caribbean folk traditions into contemporary jazz, will join the band for collaborative performances that highlight the region’s vibrant musical heritage.

A Festival That Celebrates The Full Spectrum of Jazz

Beyond the headline show, the Unity Jazz Festival showcases over a dozen artists and ensembles that reflect the evolving landscape of jazz. The Nightly Festival Pass gives attendees access to all festival events – except the Kes concerts, offering a rich lineup featuring:

Tributes to Latin jazz legend Eddie Palmieri

Cellist and composer Tomeka Reid

Jazz-funk visionary DJ Logic

Blues and guitar rising star Solomon Hicks

Saxophonist Erena Terakubo

Pianist and composer Gabriel Chakarji

Percussionist and composer Rajna Swaminathan

Kate Kortum, winner of the 2025 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

The festival will also present the Jazz Legacies Fellowship Honors All-Star Concert, featuring over 15 master musicians including George Coleman, Amina Claudine Myers, Akua Dixon, Herlin Riley, and Billy Hart.

With performances unfolding simultaneously across Rose Theater, the Appel Room, and various smaller spaces, Jazz at Lincoln Center promises an immersive experience where audiences can wander, discover new sounds, and engage with jazz in its most expansive, creative form.

A Major Moment For Caribbean Music Globally

For the Caribbean diaspora, the Kes + Etienne Charles collaboration at the Unity Jazz Festival is a milestone – a rare opportunity to see the region’s musical identity spotlighted at one of New York City’s most iconic cultural institutions.

The event underscores Jazz at Lincoln Center’s commitment to showcasing global influences within the jazz tradition, while amplifying Caribbean artistry on a world stage.

Tickets & Access

Festival passes are now available HERE

A Weekend of Music, Movement, and Meaning

From Creole rhythms to improvisational brilliance, the 2026 Unity Jazz Festival promises an exhilarating convergence of cultures—inviting audiences to “find their rhythm” and celebrate the unifying power of music.