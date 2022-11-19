KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.

“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an absolute honour to enter into a brand partnership with one of Jamaica’s greatest footballers,” Restaurants of Jamaica’s brand manager, Andrei Roper. “We are pleased to welcome Khadija to the KFC family, and we are delighted to be a part of her journey.

Restaurants of Jamaica is the local franchise holder for KFC.

As part of the partnership, KFC will provide critical support to camps, outreach, and youth development activities that Shaw plans to carry out in Jamaica. In turn, Shaw will appear in KFC brand and retail marketing campaigns, helping to boost the brand image as she continues to excel on and off the field.

Roper further added that “Khadija values align perfectly with everything we hold dear at KFC – leadership, family, teamwork, youth development, nation building, and all-around Jamaican excellence. She is a brilliant role model for young athletes and a true ambassador for Jamaica, with a tremendous future ahead. We look forward to what will undoubtedly be two great years of close collaboration”.

Shaw said that “I’m excited to be partnering with KFC. Growing up as a child in Jamaica, my family and I would often spend time sitting outside in the evenings with our KFC meals spending quality time together. So to now be joining the KFC team as an official partner, it’s a great moment for me and my family. I’m excited to see this partnership come together and I’m looking forward to doing big things.”

Shaw is Jamaica’s all-time leading goal scorer, with 40 goals throughout her career.

In 2018, she was named the Southern Eastern Conference (SEC) Offensive Player of the Year for Tennessee University. Shaw was also recognised by the British publication The Guardian as the 2018 Footballer of the Year and one of the top women’s footballers in the world in 2019.