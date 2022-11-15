Khadija Collymore is using the month of November and Independence celebrations in a divine way.

The 24-year-old Barbadian has invited all persons through prayer, to intercede for the nation of Barbados, daily for 30 days. So far for the month, the prayer points highlighted topics such as family, thanksgiving violence, sickness, essential workers and more.

On November 30, 2022, we are in the process of planning a face-to-face Prayerfest

The call on persons is for everyone to take 10 or 15 minutes out of their 1440 minutes daily, to pray on the topic for the day.

Interviewed recently, Collymore shared her story and talked about this new challenge since she rededicated her life to God over a year ago and has seen and experienced the tremendous power of prayer.

The former student of The St Michael School decided to launch her Prayer Challenge after returning from a ministry trip in Holland at the beginning of September this year.

“Prayer changes things more than we can imagine or comprehend. If we are honest our nation needs divine intervention in many areas. Just as I was reading the newspaper, I read about two brothers who armed themselves to fight for screws. We wake up daily to hear about shooting if the shots aren’t waking us up from our sleep in the still of the night. We are in a place where most people can’t afford to live. The cost of living is high. Everyone from families to persons in Government needs an intervention. At this point, it is only God that can pull us out. A thorough program may make a dent. But it’s time to position ourselves in a place of humility and surrender so that God can do a great work in this nation according to 2 Chronicles 7:14,” she said.

We are called to war spiritually until what we pray for has been established

Collymore is the founder of Khadija Collymore Ministries and is currently pursuing a degree in Ministry at Christian Leaders Institute in Spring Lake, Michigan, United States. She expressed that the response thus far to her Prayer Challenge has been encouraging as she has joined forces with intercessors from neighbouring islands along with others from the United States of America, who reached out to become involved.

What was the catalyst that led Collymore along this path to serving God?

The founder of Khadija Collymore Ministries said she had believed there was a call on her life to start the prayer and teaching ministry.

“I felt called to intercede and teach the Word of God. I have also launched Hemmed by Faith, which is a charity that seeks to rehabilitate persons suffering from addiction and mental illness. I am also a part of a global prayer organization Prophetic Intercessors Network (PIN) based in Atlanta, Georgia where I am the Regional General for Barbados and the Youth Regional General,” she said. Collymore presides over the youth intercessors globally in this organization.

Collymore said with the current socio-economic state of Barbados, she believes that now more than ever, people need to be equipped to handle spiritual warfare.

“Until we see the promises of blessings, abundance and overflow over our nation we must have persons praying and interceding over our land. We are called to watch and pray. We are called to war spiritually until what we pray for has been established. We are away from this establishment so yes, we need more persons who are called as intercessors to rise up to guard our gates and watch and pray for our land,” she said.

Persons desirous of becoming a part of the National Prayer Challenge can do so by following

Khadija Collymore on Facebook or Khadija Collymore Ministries on Instagram.

“Each day we meet on Facebook to pray the general prayer points at 6 pm. Topics are posted daily on all social media in various areas in need of divine breakthrough. On Friday, November 25 we are hosting a virtual prayer conference live on my Facebook page from 7pm to 10 pm. On November 30, 2022, we are in the process of planning a face-to-face Prayerfest for intercessors or anyone believing that God can change the trajectory of our island,” she said.