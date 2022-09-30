Kickstart Rush Genesis returns to the top of Women’s Super League
A favourable result and a victory over Mavericks SC saw Kickstart Rush Genesis reclaim top spot in the BFA Women’s Super League
37 minutes ago
Barbados Football Association Women’s Super League action from last weekend’s encounter between Fitts Village Football Club Femini and the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds.
The game ended 0-0.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The race for the playoff spots in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Super League is heating up, following some interesting results last weekend and just two rounds of matches left in the group stage.
Kickstart Rush Genesis returned to the top of the table with a comfortable 2-0 victory versus Mavericks SC at the Valery playing field.
What also helped Kickstart Rush Genesis rise to the summit was the goalless draw between title contenders Fitts Village Football Club Femini and the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds at the Mahaica playing field in Speighstown.
Technique FC earned their first victory of the tournament, when they handed Combined Women their fourth consecutive defeat;3-0.
RF Prime kept in contention for a playoff position by brushing aside Pinelands FC 2-0 and moved onto nine points, to secure fourth position.
Matches continue on Sunday evening at the Briar Hall playing field, Holders Hill, Rices playing field and at the Friendship grounds in the Hothersal Turning.
