Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams, says it is envisioned that once the transformational projects that are being carried out in the city are completed, Kingston will become the ‘Pearl of the Antilles’ and ‘the light of the Caribbean Sea’.

Williams, speaking at last week’s Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at the St William Grant Park, said such projects as the construction of a new Parliament building and the transformation of the Kingston waterfront form part of that vision.

During his contribution to the 2022-2023 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, said the construction work of Jamaica’s new Houses of Representatives and the development of National Heroes Park are set to commence during Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence.

Williams said with such projects, the Government is on the right path in making Kingston the destination city of the Caribbean.

“This space is a historic space, and it is huge on the agenda of the municipality to transform this space into what it ought to be; a space of history, culture and leisure,” he told guests at the tree-lighting event.

“This is our vision for this space, and this vision ties in with the works that are to be done at the Parliament oval and another major transformational project that the Government of Jamaica is leading,” he added.

The latter project, said Williams, is the waterfront transformation, which he said the Government is “pursuing… vigorously, and will attain it.”

Added the mayor: “So when the waterfront transformation is complete and the Parliament oval is complete, and the parade transformation is complete, then what you have is a major space from Heroes Circle to the waterfront.

“This will bring alive the city of Kingston, and the vision; the Pearl of the Antilles, the light of the Caribbean Sea, and the destination city,” declared Williams.