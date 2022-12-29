Pel?, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’, has died
2 hrs ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven will impact what else he can do in the January window.
The club struck a 40-million-euro deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield during three days of intense negotiations over Christmas and made their move ahead of schedule to see off competition from rival clubs.
Another forward was not top of their list of priorities as Liverpool’s midfield still needs strengthening, but their options in that department may be diminished due to their outlay on the Netherlands international.
“The money you spend impacts on the money you can spend (in future),” said Klopp.