Sunday’s George HoSang feature race at Caymanas Park, a sharp six-furlong sprint, could spring surprises with a true pace expected from start to finish.

Speedy SUPER DUPER, EMPEROROFTHECATS, RAS EMANUEL and YELLOWSTONE are aiming to outgun each other on the lead. However, United States-bred runners EAGLE ONE and TAURUS BOY could close rapidly from off the pace in the stretch run.

EMPEROROFTHECATS has near top-weight, 123lbs, breaking from post-position one with SUPER DUPER and NUCLEAR NOON for company. RAS EMANUEL should also have a say in the early fractions, whereas in-form YELLOWSTONE should be circling rivals, drawn widest at pole 12.

EAGLE ONE returns to the level at which he is most effective, and could be a real closing threat with the possibility of a collapsing pace.

EMPEROROFTHECATS’ effort with Shane Ellis aboard at six and a half furlongs last time out can be written off after being eased early in the straight behind PERFECT BREW, BIG BIG DADDY and RING CHARMER.

EMPEROROFTHECATS returned last Saturday morning to blast five and a half furlongs in 1:08.1, the last five in 1:01.2, signalling that he is ready for battle with Paul Francis replacing Ellis.

Anthony Thomas has the leg up aboard YELLOWSTONE, who has won back-to-back races since fitted with a visor. YELLOWSTONE beat LUKSOL by a nose on October 30, and returned off the lay-up to surprise imported CHAMPION BUBBLER two Sundays ago at five and a half furlongs.

First post for Sunday’s 10-race card is 11am, with a Reggae 6 Mandatory Payout on the first six events.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

Race 1 – 1200m

Six Avenue (3)

Race 2 -1400m

Divine Force (3)

—-Race 3 – 1100m

King Air (7)

Race 4 – 1300m

Truly Begotten Son (7)

Race 5 – 1000m St

Denbigh Life (2)

Race 6 – 1200m

Big Argument (2)

Race 7 -1300m

Iannai Links (7)

Race 8 – 1200m

Gracefully Made (5)

Race 9 – 1500m

The Citadel (6)

Race 10 – 1100m

Yellowstone (12)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 1 – 1200m

Six Avenue (3)

Race 7 -1300m

Iannai Links (7)

Race 9 – 1500m

The Citadel (6)