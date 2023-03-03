The KPMG Squash League will make a return to the court later this month following a three-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a launch at the Liguanea Club in Kingston.

The league is scheduled to run from February 28 to April 14. It will feature 16 teams and will showcase some of the country’s best talents.

Tarun Handa, a senior partner at title sponsor KPMG, who handed over a cheque valued at $500,000 to the president of the Jamaica Squash Association Karen Anderson, is happy to continue partnering with the local governing body.

“Squash is an under-served sport so we chose it and made it ours and it makes sense,” Handa said. “We have got great partners with the Jamaica Squash Association and the Liguanea Club and they are good ingredients for success so we keep coming back.”

Anderson is looking forward to the league.

“The league runs for about six weeks, you really only play once a week and, if you play on Thursday, you wouldn’t have to play the following Tuesday. It’s four-person teams but only three persons play at any given time,” said Anderson. “We also have two venues which are the Liguanea Club and the UWI SCR (Senior Common Room), which is a venue we are re-introducing to the league, because, for the last few years, we have only been at Liguanea Club. We are excited, it’s at least 64 to 70 players who will be playing, and it will be exciting times when the league is on.”

National junior player Mehar Trehan will use the league to improve her game.

“My expectations for this tournament are quite high for myself,” said the 15-year-old. “I want to be able to perform well while enjoying myself. I think this is a good opportunity to have a team bonding time, especially because this is a team activity as well as just work on my squash and work on my technique.”